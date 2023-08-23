News / Cities / Pune News / Long dry spell leads to 16% rain deficit in Pune

Long dry spell leads to 16% rain deficit in Pune

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Aug 23, 2023 10:39 PM IST

Pune district in India has experienced a 16% rainfall deficit in the monsoon season, with only 602.6mm of rain compared to the normal 713.8mm.

The district’s rainfall was under normal category in July due to good rains. However, the absence of rain for a long time again led the district towards a 16% rainfall deficit in the overall monsoon season this year.

Pune district’s rainfall was under normal category in July due to good rains (HT FILE PHOTO)
Pune district’s rainfall was under normal category in July due to good rains (HT FILE PHOTO)

As of August 23, the district recorded 602.6 mm of rain as against the normal 713.8 mm rainfall, said officials.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall between +19% to -19% is considered ‘ normal’ rainfall. Rainfall above- 19% is considered deficient rainfall while rainfall above +19% is considered as excess rainfall.

Pune district barely reached +3 % by the end of July. However, as the rainfall again subdued from the beginning of August, the rainfall again decreased, said officials.

Vineet Kumar, former Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) researcher, said, there will be no significant rain in Pune city in the next ten days.

“Only 15-16mm of rain is expected during these days. The rainfall deficiency in Pune city continues to rise and total rain in Shivajinagar may not touch even 50mm in August,” he said.

Jyoti Sonar, meteorologist from the weather forecasting division, IMD, Pune, said, “Currently, the westerlies are weakened. However, a circular condition has developed over Gujrat, and due to this situation Madhya Maharashtra will experience light rainfall in the coming week.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out