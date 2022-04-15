Pune district reports 11 new Covid cases in 24 hours

As per the state health department, the district reported 11 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. No new deaths due to the infection were reported. This took the progressive count to 1.453 million cases out of which 1.432 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths reported and 187 are active cases who are currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported four new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,519 and the death toll stood at 7,203.

Pune city reported four new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,144 and the death toll stood at 9,708. While Pimpri-Chinchwad reported three new Covid-19 cases the progressive count went up to 347,402 and the toll stood at 3,627.