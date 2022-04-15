Pune district reports 11 new Covid cases in 24 hours
As per the state health department, the district reported 11 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. No new deaths due to the infection were reported. This took the progressive count to 1.453 million cases out of which 1.432 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths reported and 187 are active cases who are currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported four new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,519 and the death toll stood at 7,203.
Pune city reported four new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,144 and the death toll stood at 9,708. While Pimpri-Chinchwad reported three new Covid-19 cases the progressive count went up to 347,402 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Notices sent to Thane housing societies for residents to register pets with civic body
The Thane Municipal Corporation's veterinary department has sent notices to 150 housing societies to provide details of the pets owned by the residents. Till now, around 4,500 pets are registered with the civic body. As many are not aware of the rules, the civic body has released circulars regarding the same and distributed them to all the housing societies. As per the civic body, these laws existed but it was not strict about it initially.
Driver who fled with ₹82.5 lakh cash arrested in Navi Mumbai's Panvel
Within 24 hours of a van driver fleeing away with the cash box meant to be deposited in ATMs across Navi Mumbai, the NRI Coastal Police nabbed him from Panvel on Thursday night. Sandeep Dalvi (35), a resident of Koparkhairane who fled with the van and vault that had ₹82.50 lakh cash, has been arrested. The accused was presented before the court on Friday and has been remanded to police custody till April 20.
'1.5 days supply...': Maharashtra minister flags potential coal, power crisis
Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut on Friday claimed the state was grappling with coal and power crisis. “Some plants in Maharashtra are left with 1.5-days of coal, some with 3 days & some others with 6 days of coal. The state government is working to resolve power crisis. The water resources minister has been asked to supply water for hydroelectricity generation,” Raut told news agency ANI. One TMC is needed every day to generate electricity.
Maharashtra logs 69 fresh Covid cases, 1 death; Mumbai sees 44 new infections
Maharashtra reported 69 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, which means that for the first time after three days, less than 100 people in the state tested positive in a single day. With this, its cumulative infection tally has risen to 7,875,620, including 113, 124 and 103 fresh infections on April 12, 13 and 14, respectively.
'Mamata Banerjee must apologise, quit': BJP ups ante in Nadia rape case
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday hit out at Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks on the teen girl who died in the state's in Nadia district hours after she was allegedly gang raped. The opposition BJP demanded her resignation from the top post. The BJP's Bengal unit chief Sukanta Majumdar called for a case against Mamata Banerjee.
