Pune district reports 201 new Covid cases on Sunday

As per the state health department, Pune district reported 201 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. No deaths due to the infection were reported on the day.

The progressive count currently stands at 1.15 million cases out of which 1.13 million have recovered, 20,017 deaths reported and 2,150 are active cases.

Pune rural reported 58 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 367,198 and the death toll stood at 6,947.

Pune city reported 101 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 522,485 and the death toll stood at 9212.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 42 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 269,480 and the toll stood at 3,509.

Pune district also saw 8,803 vaccinations on the day as per CoWIN dashboard and in total 1,26,64,578. Out of which 79,87,765 are first doses and 46,76,813 are second doses. A total of 246 sites saw vaccination out of which 155 were government centres and 91 were private centres.

Free epilepsy camp held at district hospital

National Health Mission in collaboration with Epilepsy Foundation Mumbai conducted an epilepsy workshop for doctors, nurses, and paramedic staff in the Pune district on Sunday. Dr Nirmal Surya and his team examined about 250 patients from the Pune district.

