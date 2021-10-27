Pune district reports 217 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

On Tuesday, Pune district reported 217 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths due to the infection, as per the state health department data. This took the progressive count to 1.15 million out of which 1.12 million have recovered, 19,928 deaths reported and 6,837 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 100 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 364,841 and the death toll stood at 6,877 as two more deaths were reported.

Pune city reported 64 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 520,421 and the death toll stood at 9,199 as one more death was reported.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 53 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 268,374 and the toll stood at 3,503.

Pune district also saw 33, 685 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-Win dashboard and in total 1,19,64, 444. Out of which 77,86,717 are first doses and 41,77, 727 are second doses. A total of 686 sites saw vaccination out of which 495 were government centres and 191 were private centres.