Pune district reports 22 new Covid cases, 4 deaths

PUNE Pune district reported 22 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,521 deaths and 251 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported seven new cases which took the progressive count to 425,456 and the death toll stood at 7,187 as four more deaths were reported. Pune city reported eight new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,018 and the death toll stood at 9,707 as no more deaths were reported. PCMC reported seven new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,321 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Tuesday, saw registration of total 17.80 million doses. Of which 9.69 million are first doses, 7.82 million second doses and 292,526 precautionary doses. A total of 303 sites saw vaccination of which 230 were government centres and 73 were private.