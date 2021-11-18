Pune district reports 248 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths on Thursday

PUNE As per state health department authorities, Pune district reported 248 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths due to the infection on Thursday. The two deaths were reported in rural Pune.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 522,220 Covid-19 cases and 9,208 deaths. While Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported 269,348 cases so far and a total of 3,509 deaths due to virus infection. Pune rural has reported 366,964 total cases so far and 6,947 deaths due to Covid-19.

The progressive count of the Pune district stands at 1,158,532 Covid-19 cases. Out of this, 1,135,576 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 20,010 deaths and at present, there are 2,943 active cases.

As per the state health department, 972 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 6,471,763 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 97.65%.

Across Maharashtra, 963 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 28 deaths due to the infection were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

The state health department stated out of 64,384,736 laboratory samples, 6,627,838 have been tested positive till Thursday that is 10.29% of patients.

Currently, 116,282 people are in-home quarantine and 1,024 people are in institutional quarantine.