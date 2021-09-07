Pune district reports 832 new Covid cases, 8 deaths

Pune: Pune district reported 832 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday. This took the progressive count to 1.125 million of which 1.093 million have recovered, 19,662 deaths and 12,409 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation. Pune also saw over one 0.1 million vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 424 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 348,891 and with six more deaths reported the death toll went up to 6,695. Pune city reported 238 new cases which took the progressive count to 513,154 and with two more deaths reported the death toll went up to 9,128. PCMC reported 170 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 263,325 and with no more deaths reported the toll stood at 3,490.

Vaccine count

After the state government sent a large stock of vaccines on Monday, Tuesday saw a surge in the number of vaccinations and over one lakh vaccines were administered on the day.

Pune saw 182,957 vaccinations on the day as per Co-WIN dashboard on Tuesday and totally 8,739,284 vaccines have been administered in total, including 6,294,410 first dose and 2,444,874 are second dose. A total of 806 sites conducted vaccination on the day of which 545 are government and 261 private.