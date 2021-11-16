Pune district sees 195 new Covid cases, 5 deaths in 24 hours

Pune: As of Tuesday, Pune district has reported 195 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.15 million of which 1.13 million have recovered, 19,998 deaths and 2,839 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation. Pune also saw over 39,000 doses of vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 66 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 366,750 and the death toll stood at 6,936 as two more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 96 new virus cases which took the progressive count to 522,019 and the death toll stood at 9,206 as one more death was reported. PCMC reported 33 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 269,257 and the toll stood at 3,507 as two more deaths were reported.

Pune district also saw 39,754 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Tuesday and in total 12,490,109. Of which 7,942,286 are first doses and 4,547,823 are second doses. A total of 649 sites saw vaccination of which 503 were government centres and 146 were private.