Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune division drivers top list of MSRTC accident-free rides

Pune division drivers top list of MSRTC accident-free rides

pune news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 11:05 PM IST

Pune division includes – Pune (41 drivers), Kolhapur (31), Sangli (30), Satara (39) and Solapur (56) respectively

The drivers and their families will be felicitated with a cash reward of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 and a certificate in respective divisional offices. (HT PHOTO)
The drivers and their families will be felicitated with a cash reward of 25,000 and a certificate in respective divisional offices. (HT PHOTO)
ByJigar Hindocha

PUNE In 25 years of service, 197 bus drivers employed by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) in Pune division have provided accident-free rides to passengers.

Pune division includes – Pune (41 drivers), Kolhapur (31), Sangli (30), Satara (39) and Solapur (56) respectively.

The drivers and their families will be felicitated with a cash reward of 25,000 and a certificate in respective divisional offices.

Ramakant Gaikwad, Pune divisional controller of MSRTC, said, “At regular intervals, we keep on conducting seminars and sessions with drivers to make them aware of safe driving. Senior officers also guide drivers while conducting trial runs. I have noticed the drivers who remain focused during training develop good skills.”

Atul Pandit, a driver from the Pune division, said, “It is a very good initiative by MSRTC. New drivers will be encouraged by such initiatives.”

A total of 780 drivers from six divisions were named by MSRTC for providing accident-free rides.

No. of drivers==Division

197 Pune

186 Amravati

151 Aurangabad

89 Nashik

84 Mumbai

69 Nagpur

3 Secretarial branch, central office, Mumbai

1 Central Training Institute, Bhosari, Pune

780 Total

Source: MSRTC

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out