Rainfall deficiency may lower agricultural production

Pune: Rainfall deficiency is likely to lower the production of several agricultural commodities this year, which in turn may lead to further escalation in vegetable prices. Officials from the agriculture department said that if rainfall remains inadequate for the rest of the monsoon season, it will have an adverse impact on all agricultural produce. Department officials said rainfall deficiency for the rest of the monsoon season will have an adverse impact on agricultural produce. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

This week, officials from the agriculture department put a note before the state government saying, “The 155 tehsils in Maharashtra have received deficient rain. The Kharif crops on 140 lakh hectares are affected due to a long gap in rainfall. Already, the productivity has gone down and if there is further no rain, the entire crop will be damaged. In Maharashtra, mainly paddy, bajra, jowar, wheat, onion, vegetables and fruits are grown as Kharif crops. Even the sugarcane crop will be affected.”

Sources from the agriculture department said, “We cannot say on record that there will be less production this year as that will have a direct impact on the prices of agricultural commodities. However, it is true that production of nearly all the crops including sugarcane, soybean, bajra, jowar, vegetables and horticultural crops will be affected.”

So much so that the state government is now worried about the situation, said an official from the agricultural department. Chief minister Eknath Shinde, and deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar held a review meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Agriculture commissioner Sunil Chavan, who was also present at the meeting, said, “So far this year, only 81.07% average rainfall has been received. Many parts have had no rains for the last three weeks and crops are in danger.”

Shinde said that they have reviewed the rainfall and water situation in the state and given necessary instructions to the administration. “A total 1.70 crore farmers have registered for crop insurance. The administration must ensure advance crop insurance for the farmers. The government’s priority is to reserve water for drinking purposes in the absence of rain. Hence, there has to be good planning to ensure advance crop insurance for the farmers. We are looking at how we can help the farmers in any situation.”

