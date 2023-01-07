Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune: Father-in-law booked for sexually harassing woman over dowry

Pune: Father-in-law booked for sexually harassing woman over dowry

pune news
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 10:59 PM IST

According to the complaint filed by the 26-year-old woman, her husband and in-laws physically and mentally harassed her

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday booked a 50-year-old man for sexually harassing his daughter in law over dowry issue. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday booked a 50-year-old man for sexually harassing his daughter in law over dowry issue. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByHT Correspondent

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday booked a 50-year-old man for sexually harassing his daughter in law over dowry issue.

According to the complaint filed by the 26-year-old woman, her husband and in-laws physically and mentally harassed her from December 28, 2021 till now. They demanded gold and cash for her husband’s new business as dowry.

Accused have been identified as her husband Akshay Dilip Lalage, father-in-law Dilip Zumber Lalage and mother-in-law Jayashree Dilip Lalage.

According to her complaint her father-in-law molested her and physically harassed her from time to time.

Dighi police have registered a FIR against the accused under sections 498 (a), 354, 354 (b),342, 323, 504, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and as of now no arrest has been made in this case, said police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out