Pune gets first monsoon spell

Pune city reported its first monsoon spell on Monday which is likely to continue till the end of this week, according to the weather department officials. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rainfall activity over the state is likely to pick up pace from Monday due to moisture incursion towards the state from Arabian Sea started on Sunday evening.

Till 3 pm on Monday, Shivajinagar reported 0.5 mm rainfall, Lohegaon traces of rainfall, Chinchwad no rainfall and Magarpatta 0.5 mm rainfall.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department at IMD Pune, said huge moisture incursions can be seen from Arabian Sea side with westerly winds.

“There are isobars which are slowly packing and generating pressure gradient force over Arabian Sea, off Maharashtra coast. Because of this, parts of central Maharashtra, including Pune district and city, are likely to get good rains in the next few days,” said Kashyapi.

He said light to moderate rainfall is forecasted for Pune city on Monday and June 22.

“After June 22, monsoon activity may lead to moderate or more rainfall in city limits. At ghat regions we have already given a heavy rainfall warning. With rains in the city, day and night temperature will be pleasant,” said Kashyapi.

Till Monday, Pune city has reported a rainfall deficit of 73.2 millimetres in June itself. Pune district still has a deficiency of 67 per cent, according to IMD.