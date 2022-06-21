Pune gets first monsoon spell
Pune city reported its first monsoon spell on Monday which is likely to continue till the end of this week, according to the weather department officials. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rainfall activity over the state is likely to pick up pace from Monday due to moisture incursion towards the state from Arabian Sea started on Sunday evening.
Till 3 pm on Monday, Shivajinagar reported 0.5 mm rainfall, Lohegaon traces of rainfall, Chinchwad no rainfall and Magarpatta 0.5 mm rainfall.
Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department at IMD Pune, said huge moisture incursions can be seen from Arabian Sea side with westerly winds.
“There are isobars which are slowly packing and generating pressure gradient force over Arabian Sea, off Maharashtra coast. Because of this, parts of central Maharashtra, including Pune district and city, are likely to get good rains in the next few days,” said Kashyapi.
He said light to moderate rainfall is forecasted for Pune city on Monday and June 22.
“After June 22, monsoon activity may lead to moderate or more rainfall in city limits. At ghat regions we have already given a heavy rainfall warning. With rains in the city, day and night temperature will be pleasant,” said Kashyapi.
Till Monday, Pune city has reported a rainfall deficit of 73.2 millimetres in June itself. Pune district still has a deficiency of 67 per cent, according to IMD.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics