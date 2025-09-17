Search
Wed, Sept 17, 2025
Pune growth hub gets green light, PMRDA named implementing agency

BySiddharth Gadkari
Published on: Sept 17, 2025 03:56 am IST

The Maharashtra government has officially appointed the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) as the implementing agency for the ambitious Pune metropolitan region economic master plan, under the Pune growth hub initiative. The move marks a significant step toward accelerating infrastructure and economic development in the fast-growing Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR).

This initiative aligns with a national effort led by NITI Aayog, which is developing economic growth policies for select regions across India. (HT)

Modelled after the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) plan, the economic master plan for PMR will identify 18 integrated development centres aimed at promoting key sectors, including information technology, automobile manufacturing, agriculture, and education.

This initiative aligns with a national effort led by NITI Aayog, which is developing economic growth policies for select regions across India. The “Growth Hub” model is currently being piloted in four cities: Mumbai (Maharashtra), Surat (Gujarat), Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), and Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh).

A senior official from the state planning department said, “Three committees have been formed to oversee the preparation and implementation of the Pune Metropolitan Region Economic Master Plan. The official order was issued on September 15, 2025, by Charushila Chaudhary, joint secretary, planning department.”

The official added that a dedicated Project Implementation Unit has also been approved to manage day-to-day operations.

The Planning Department has created three committees. The first is the growth hub executive committee, headed by the divisional commissioner. It has 23 members and will review the planning and implementation of the master plan. 

The second is the growth hub coordination committee, headed by the guardian minister of Pune. It has 22 members and will guide the plan and review its progress, while the third one is the summit committee, headed by the chief minister. It has 25 members. This committee will approve the master plan and review its implementation once a year.

