Friday, Oct 11, 2024
Pune hit-and-run case: Food delivery executive killed by speeding luxury car

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Oct 11, 2024 01:46 PM IST

A case has been registered against the accused driver under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicles Act

A food delivery executive was killed while three others were injured after the two-wheeler, he was riding on was hit by a speeding luxury Audi car in Koregaon Park area of Pune on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Ayush Tayal (34), who was driving the car, fled from the spot after the accident. (Representative file photo)
Ayush Tayal (34), who was driving the car, fled from the spot after the accident. (Representative file photo)

The incident took place between 1:30am and 1:35am on ACB farm chowk to Tadiguta chowk road, police said.

The accused has been identified as Ayush Pradip Tayal (34) from Hadapsar area of Pune city. He is a senior executive at a multinational company.

Pune hit-and-run case: Lack of CCTV footage hinders probe

According to police officials, Tayal was driving an Audi car and rammed Rauf Akbar Sheikh’s motorcycle from behind. Sheikh was working as a delivery executive, and he was on his way home.

Tayal fled the spot after the accident.

R Raja, deputy commissioner of police (zone V) said, “After analysis of CCTV footages in the locality we first identified car driver and later arrested him from his residence in Hadapsar area.’’

According to Raja, the injured person was shifted to the nearby Nobel Hospital for further medical treatment but later he was declared dead while undergoing medical treatment.

“As of now we cannot say whether the car driver was under the influence of alcohol or not. Police are waiting for medical test reports”, he said.

A case has been filed at the Mundhwa police station under sections 105,281, 125(a), 132 119,177,184 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway.

