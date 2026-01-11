Pune is losing its cultural identity under current rule: Congress’ Sapkal targets BJP, NCP

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshvardhan Sapkal on Saturday attacked the ruling alliance in the state, alleging that Pune, once known as a cultural and educational centre, is now increasingly being identified with drugs, gang violence, and poor governance. Sapkal participated in padayatras, rallies, and public meetings across Pune. (HT PHOTO)

Addressing a press conference in Pune, Sapkal described the state government as a “triple-engine government” comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He claimed that the three parties have come together only to “enjoy the fruits of power” and lack moral authority.

Sapkal pointed out that while Ajit Pawar publicly accuses the BJP of corruption, the BJP, in turn, levels serious corruption allegations against Pawar. “If both sides have so many allegations against each other, why are they clinging to power? They should first step out of the government and then make accusations,” he said.

Sapkal participated in padayatras, rallies, and public meetings across Pune.

Referring to questions raised over the alleged land scam involving Parth Pawar, Sapkal criticised Ajit Pawar’s and demanded that he either resign from the government or that the BJP withdraw its support to the NCP, adding that neither would happen because “both are two sides of the same coin”.

Sapkal further alleged that the BJP, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and the NCP have lost all sense of ethics in politics.

Speaking about Pune, the Congress leader said the city has a rich historical, cultural, and educational legacy. “Pune was known as the cultural capital and a centre of learning. Today, it is being identified with the drug trade, koyta gangs, corruption, and a complete collapse of basic infrastructure,” he said, appealing to citizens to protect the ‘Puneri spirit’ and reclaim the city’s identity.

In response to a question, Sapkal also accused the BJP of being a “weak party” that compromises for power. “They have already included goons and criminals, and now even rapists are being accommodated,” he alleged.