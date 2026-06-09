Pune likely to get water on alternate days from June 15 as dam levels dip

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials on Monday indicated that the city will shift to alternate-day water supply next week, possibly from June 15, citing low water storage in reservoirs and forecasts of below-normal rainfall during the monsoon season. Mayor Manjusha Nagpure and Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram announced the move and appealed to citizens to use water judiciously and avoid wastage. (HT)

The decision will apply across Pune city as well as the two cantonment areas. Mayor Manjusha Nagpure and Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram announced the move and appealed to citizens to use water judiciously and avoid wastage.

Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said, “Considering the delayed rainfall and dam stock, PMC will have to water cut. We will decide soon on this.”

Nagpure said the India Meteorological Department’s forecast, delayed monsoon conditions and a recommendation from the state’s Water Resources Department to reduce Pune’s water consumption by 15% prompted the decision.

“Leaders of all political parties and municipal officials reviewed the situation on Monday and agreed that alternate-day water supply is necessary,” she said.

She added that Pune has implemented similar measures in the past whenever delayed rainfall and low reservoir levels threatened water availability. A detailed ward-wise schedule will be released within the next two days.

The Water Resources Department had been recommending water rationing for the past two months. However, PMC continued regular supply as reservoir levels were considered adequate until early June.

Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said the water department had submitted its proposal for alternate-day supply last week and that a detailed timetable would be announced shortly to help residents plan accordingly.

PMC also appealed to residents to repair leaking taps and tanks, reuse treated water for gardening, report leakages in public places and avoid using potable water for washing vehicles.