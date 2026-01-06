Pune logs 79 cadaver organ donations in 2025, highest in Maha

PUNE: The Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC) Pune coordinated 79 deceased organ donations and benefitted 207 patients in 2025, emerging as Maharashtra’s leading city for cadaver organ donation, officials said on Monday. ZTCC Pune coordinated 79 deceased organ donations and benefitted 207 patients in 2025, emerging as Maharashtra’s leading city for cadaver organ donation. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

As per data shared by ZTCC officials, as many as 198 cadaver organ donations were recorded across Maharashtra in 2025. Of these, ZTCC Pune accounted for the highest number of cadaver organ donations at 79; followed by ZTCC Mumbai at 53; ZTCC Nagpur at 16; and ZTCC Sambhajinagar at five. Whereas in 2024, 181 organs were transplanted from a pool of 70 donors in Pune, officials said.

Aarti Gokhale, transplant coordinator, ZTCC Pune, said that ZTCC Pune’s consistent performance played a key role in normalising conversations around organ donation and ensuring timely coordination between donor hospitals and transplant centres.

Of the 207 transplants facilitated through deceased donors in Pune this year, kidney transplants formed the largest share with 117 patients receiving kidneys; followed by 67 liver transplants; 13 lung transplants; and four heart transplants.

Furthermore, the city also recorded complex multi-organ transplants, including one heart-and-lung transplant; one kidney-and-heart transplant; and one kidney-and-pancreas transplant; officials said.

In 2025, Pune reported 15% voluntary organ donations which officials attribute to increased public awareness. The remaining 85% were consented to organ donations after counselling by transplant coordinators.

An analysis of donor profiles showed that 28 donors were declared brain-dead due to accidents or trauma; while 51 donors were brain-dead due to illness or other non-trauma causes.

In terms of gender, men accounted for 72% of donors (57 donors) whereas women made up 28% (22 donors). Officials also highlighted that organs from an Australian woman were donated in Pune this year, underlining the city’s adherence to ethical and transparent transplant protocols.

Dr Sheetal Mahajani, secretary, ZTCC Pune, said, “Organ donation is one of the highest forms of humanitarian service. Pune’s numbers show that awareness and counselling can save many lives.”

Number of deceased donors in 2025

ZTCC Pune: 79

ZTCC Mumbai: 53

ZTCC Nagpur: 16

ZTCC Sambhajinagar: 5