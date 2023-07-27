Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune man fails to repay money, lender rapes his wife; shares video online

Pune man fails to repay money, lender rapes his wife; shares video online

PTI |
Jul 27, 2023 01:31 PM IST

The accused allegedly threatened the victim's husband at knifepoint and then raped her in his presence

A 47-year-old moneylender in Maharashtra's Pune city allegedly raped a woman after her husband failed to repay the loan taken from him, police said on Thursday.

The accused recorded the act on a mobile phone and posted the clip on a social media platform,
The accused recorded the act on a mobile phone and posted the clip on a social media platform,

The incident took place in February this year and the accused has been arrested, an official from Hadapsar police station said.

According to the police, the victim's husband had borrowed money, but could not repay it.

The accused allegedly threatened the victim's husband at knifepoint and then raped her in his presence, the official said.

The accused recorded the act on a mobile phone and posted the clip on a social media platform, he said.

"We have arrested the accused and further investigation is on," the official said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, the police added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out