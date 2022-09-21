Pune man fires in air during dispute, booked

A landowner from Vimantal area of Pune city has been booked for firing one round in the air using his revolver when a few persons allegedly tried to attack him over a land dispute, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Kishor Vishwasrao Patil, a resident of Vimantal area. No one was injured in this firing and his revolver was seized. There is no arrest made in this case, said police.

According to police, Patil is in the business of plotting and recently he purchased land in the Vimantal area. On September 11, at around 12:30 pm when Patil was on his plotting site, at that time Mahindra Kavade, Rajaram Khandave and others came to the site and started arguing over ownership of the land. To threaten them Patil fired in the air.

Mahesh Jagtap, police inspector (crime ) at Vimantal police station said, “His revolver license has expired hence we have lodged a police complaint against the accused.”

Vimantal police have registered a case under sections 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and sections 3 (25) of the Arms act.