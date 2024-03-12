Pune Metro achieves platinum rating from IGBC

The Pune Metro rail project by Maharashtra Rail Corporation Limited (Maha- Metro) has been awarded the prestigious ‘Project Award for IGBC (Indian Green Building Council)’, attaining the highest platinum rating for its seven elevated stations: PCMC, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Bhosari, Kasarwadi, Phugewadi, Dapodi, and Bopodi. The Pune Metro rail project by Maharashtra Rail Corporation Limited (Maha- Metro) has been awarded the prestigious ‘Project Award for IGBC (HT PHOTO)

Achieving platinum certification marks the pinnacle of recognition within the various categories of IGBC awards. The certification was conferred upon Pune Metro on February 19, 2024.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Established in 2001, IGBC, a division of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), serves as India’s foremost certification body, headquartered in Hyderabad. IGBC is also one of the five countries represented on the board of the World Green Building Council, actively participating in global discussions on environmental issues at COP and similar international platforms.

Buildings achieving one of these rating levels receive formal certification and a mountable plaque from IGBC, signifying their commitment to environmental sustainability.