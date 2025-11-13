Pune Metro boosts financial sustainability through non-fare revenue initiatives

To remain affordable for the masses and financially sustainable, the Pune Metro has strengthened its focus on non-fare revenue generation. The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) which operates the Pune Metro, is developing multiple income streams through metro station branding, advertising, commercial leasing, property development and telecom infrastructure. Apart from advertising, the Maha-Metro has adopted a strong commercial leasing and property development strategy. (HT PHOTO)

Chandrashekhar Tambavekar, additional general manager (admin, public relations), Maha-Metro, said, “Pune Metro’s priority is to provide affordable, safe, and eco-friendly transport while remaining financially sustainable. By expanding non-fare revenue streams, we are ensuring that the metro continues to grow without putting pressure on commuters or public funds. With its balanced approach to affordability and financial independence, Pune Metro is emerging as a model for sustainable metro operations in India.”

“Pune Metro aims to generate nearly 40% of its total revenue from these non-fare sources, reducing dependence on fare collection and public funding,” Tambavekar said.

Under the Maha-Metro’s co-branding model, 11 stations have been leased to corporate partners, including Nal Stop, Garware College, Phugewadi, Pune Railway Station, Ruby Hall Clinic, and Kalyaninagar. Prominent brands such as Bajaj General Insurance, Bajaj Finserv, Ruby Hall Clinic, Manikchand Group, Sahyadri Hospitals, Jumbo King, Nourishing Farms, Chitale, and Sandvik Coromant are already associated with the Maha-Metro. Advertising rights have been extended across trains, digital screens, station walls, piers, and passenger information systems.

In a unique initiative, Bajaj General Insurance unveiled its new corporate identity at Yerawada metro station on October 9, 2025. The company organised a special event where more than 500 employees travelled from Vanaz to Yerawada in a three-car train wrapped in the company’s new logo and design, showcasing Pune Metro’s growing influence as a platform for innovative corporate engagement.

Apart from advertising, the Maha-Metro has adopted a strong commercial leasing and property development strategy. Shops, kiosks, and vending spaces have been leased across metro stations, while vending machines and short-term activation kiosks have been introduced to boost convenience and revenue. The Maha-Metro is also developing real estate on its lands around metro stations and depots under the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) model to maximise the value of public assets.

According to Maha-Metro officials, these efforts have begun yielding results. The agency earned ₹19.80 crore from non-fare revenue in FY 2024-25 and ₹21 crore in FY 2025-26, reflecting steady growth. Looking forward, the Pune Metro plans to lease its elevated corridors to telecom fibre networks and allow mobile tower installations on station buildings and depot structures, further broadening its non-fare income base.

In a detailed project report (DPR), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) estimated a daily ridership of 5.50 lakh for the entire corridor (Pune line 1 and line 2). Currently, the Maha-Metro has a completely operational passenger service on Pune line 2 (Vanaz to Ramwadi). Apart from that, the Maha-Metro is operating services from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Swargate on Pune Metro line 1. Right now, the Maha-Metro’s daily ridership has reached 2 to 2.50 lakh. The Maha-Metro charges a minimum fare of ₹10 and a maximum fare of ₹35.