News / Cities / Pune News / Pune Metro generates 9,837 kW power from operational stations

Pune Metro generates 9,837 kW power from operational stations

BySiddharth Gadkari
Oct 13, 2023 06:26 AM IST

The Maha-Metro has set a target of 9MW solar energy from stations and integrated workshop building at Range Hills Depot and Vanaz depot by next year

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (Maha-Metro) Pune Metro project has started generating 9,837 kilowatt (kW) of electricity from solar panels placed at operational metro stations so far, said officials

At present, the routes of PCMC to Civil Court (line 1) and Vanaz to Ruby Hall Clinic (line 2) are operational. (HT FILE PHOTO)
At present, the routes of PCMC to Civil Court (line 1) and Vanaz to Ruby Hall Clinic (line 2) are operational. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Maha-Metro has set a target of 9MW solar energy from stations and integrated workshop building at Range Hills Depot and Vanaz depot by next year.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Atul Gadgil, director (work), Maha-Metro said, “The solar panels at all operational metro stations are working well. Work of putting up panels at remaining stations is on.”

At present, the routes of PCMC to Civil Court (line 1) and Vanaz to Ruby Hall Clinic (line 2) are operational.

From Metro Line 1, Pune Metro is generating 4,430.55 kw power from PCMC, Sant Tukaramnagar, Bhosari, Kasarwadi, Phugewadi, Shivajinagar and Range Hills stations.

Of 12 operational metro stations on Metro Line 2, 5406.58 kW power is generated from five stations—Vanaz, Anandnagar, Ideal colony, Nal Stop and Garware.

Other than stations, 2,800 units is generated from integrated workshop building at Range Hills depot where 750 kW solar unit has been installed. Vanaz metro depot will be operational soon.

According to metro officials, “Of the planned 9 MW solar capacity, 5 MW will be operational by November 2023, and the remaining by February 2024.”

The solar power contributes to a daily electricity cost reduction of 85,000, amounting to roughly 25.5 lakh in savings each month.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out