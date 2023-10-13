Pune Metro generates 9,837 kW power from operational stations

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (Maha-Metro) Pune Metro project has started generating 9,837 kilowatt (kW) of electricity from solar panels placed at operational metro stations so far, said officials At present, the routes of PCMC to Civil Court (line 1) and Vanaz to Ruby Hall Clinic (line 2) are operational. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Maha-Metro has set a target of 9MW solar energy from stations and integrated workshop building at Range Hills Depot and Vanaz depot by next year.

Atul Gadgil, director (work), Maha-Metro said, “The solar panels at all operational metro stations are working well. Work of putting up panels at remaining stations is on.”

From Metro Line 1, Pune Metro is generating 4,430.55 kw power from PCMC, Sant Tukaramnagar, Bhosari, Kasarwadi, Phugewadi, Shivajinagar and Range Hills stations.

Of 12 operational metro stations on Metro Line 2, 5406.58 kW power is generated from five stations—Vanaz, Anandnagar, Ideal colony, Nal Stop and Garware.

Other than stations, 2,800 units is generated from integrated workshop building at Range Hills depot where 750 kW solar unit has been installed. Vanaz metro depot will be operational soon.

According to metro officials, “Of the planned 9 MW solar capacity, 5 MW will be operational by November 2023, and the remaining by February 2024.”

The solar power contributes to a daily electricity cost reduction of ₹85,000, amounting to roughly ₹25.5 lakh in savings each month.

