Pune Metro installs digital ticket kiosk

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has installed digital kiosk at existing stations for commuters to purchase tickets.

Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maha-Metro, said, “In the digital kiosk, physical and digital tickets (on WhatsApp) can be obtained. Digital kiosk is designed for standalone unmanned operation and gives ticketing services to patrons using only digital payment methods. In future, citizens can make payments with bank cards.”

Apart from the digital kiosk, every station has a ticket office where passengers can buy a ticket with the help of operator. In addition, Pune Metro has launched the Pune Metro mobile app for ticketing and other services.