Pune Metro resumes work on the entry-exit point of Yerawada metro station

Pune Metro has resumed work on the entry-exit point of Yerawada metro station after a break of nearly four months, and is now restructuring the staircase design. The work had ground to a halt in November because people living in the vicinity complained about the staircase narrowing the width of the main road, thereby causing traffic jams. Subsequently, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), too, objected to the same. Finally, Pune Metro has decided to restructure the entry-exit point to resolve the problem of traffic congestion. (HT PHOTO)

Each metro station has two entry-exit points, and while work on all entry-exit points along the Vanaz to Ramwadi Pune Metro line 1 has been completed, work on one entry-exit point of Yerawada metro station located around 300 metres ahead of Parnakuti police chowki on Ahmednagar Road is incomplete. Work on Yerawada metro station’s other entry-exit point located adjacent to the PMC Yerawada Kalas Dhanori ward office is already complete.

Since the work ground to a halt in November till date, officials from the PMC and Pune Metro have conducted several meetings and exchanged modified plans for the entry-exit point. Finally, Pune Metro has decided to restructure the entry-exit point to resolve the problem of traffic congestion.

Atul Gadgil, director (works), Pune Metro, said, “We discussed with the PMC road department officials and local residents and finalised a modified plan. We will relocate the entry-exit point pillars so that they do not cause any problems for traffic. The work has started and it will take more than one month to complete.”

Yerawada, on the Pune-Ahmednagar National Highway, witnesses a constant flow of high-volume traffic. Taking this into consideration, the Pune Metro and PMC are working on a collaborative plan which includes installation of lifts, escalators and pedestrian stairs on both sides of the metro station. According to Maha Metro officials, the Pune Metro has achieved significant milestones, with the completion of the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch. “We are waiting to inaugurate the stretch before the election code of conduct comes into effect. At present, we are operating from Vanaz to Ruby Hall. The 5.5 km Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch is ready to begin passenger services. The strategic positioning of the Yerawada metro station, approximately 4.8 km from Pune Airport, has prompted plans for a feeder bus service in collaboration with the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) which will facilitate quick and efficient connectivity between Yerawada metro station and the airport. Special feeder bus stops and two bus bays have been planned at the airport to enhance accessibility.