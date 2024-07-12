Pune Metro to develop commercial complex at Swargate

Pune Metro has decided to develop and operate a retail and commercial complex above the Swargate Metro station, one of Pune’s busiest transport hubs, on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode, said officials. The project at Swargate Metro station is divided into two phases. Phase 1 involves the construction of the Swargate Metro station itself and phase 2 focuses on developing a retail, shopping, and commercial complex above the station. (HT FILE)

As part of the Pune Metro Rail Project (PMRP), Pune Metro has already constructed a bare shell structure on the designated land parcels for both phases.

Hemant Sonawane, executive director, public relations and administration, said, “We had floated a tender in March. The tender’s closing date is July 16 and will be opened on July 18. We have not decided the base price of the bare shell. We are hoping to get a better response.”

Swargate is well-connected to areas like Hadapsar, Fursungi, Dhankawadi, and Bibwewadi. It is also a terminal point for Corridor 1 (Pimpri -Chinchwad) and has intercity and city bus terminuses operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML).

Under the Transit Oriented Development plan, Pune Metro is developing a land parcel of approximately 17,000 square meters at Swargate.

The metro station is designed to integrate smoothly with bus services, private vehicles, and pedestrian access. The development of Metro services is expected to boost commercial activities due to increased footfall from commuters, making the site attractive for property development, said officials.

Pune Metro will undertake the partial development of a civil structure on the site, including the creation of immovable assets and a multi-storied building with six floors above ground, two basement parking levels, and upper and lower concourse level property spaces and parking, totaling approximately 77,373 square meters.

It will then be handed over to the selected bidder on a long-term license basis, who will be responsible for the additional finishing and completion works necessary for marketing, operation, and maintenance of the project for thirty years, extendable by another thirty years.