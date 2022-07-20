Pune MSRTC division issues strict instructions to drivers after MP bus accident
After a Maharashtra State Regional Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus fell into the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district on Monday, the Pune MSRTC division has now sent strict guidelines to all its depots and regarding safe driving and a not over speeding during the monsoons.
“It was an unfortunate accident and it is always a risk to drive through the heavy rains and slippery roads during monsoon. We have issued strict guidelines to our drivers as passenger’s safety is of utmost importance. We have asked them to avoid going through the flood areas and whenever found risky to go through the slippery road, the must immediately take a halt and inform concerned official,” said Ramakant Gaikwad, MSRTC Pune divisional controller.
“Out buses are continuously plying tourist destinations like Mahabaleshwar, Kolhapur, Yawatmal and other parts where flood-like situations occurred. We have asked them to halt during emergencies,” he added.
In Monday’s accident, 15 people lost their lives.
Talking about the safety of passengers Mahesh Sarnaik, secretary of state MSRTC bus passenger’s forum said, “It has been noticed that MSRTC drivers over speed or drive rash on long routes, during the night and early morning. We welcome the decision of MSRTC to strictly monitor drivers’ safety and look forward about MSRTC taking necessary steps for safety of passengers,”
TET like exam for appointment of teachers in UP madarsas soon
On the lines of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET), the Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board will introduce the Madarsa Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) for the selection of teachers in madarsas. “The test will be conducted by Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board. However, the rules of the test will have to be amended before implementing it,” said chairman of Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Javed.
Two fire, one tree fall incidents reported in Pune
Pune: Two incidents of fire were reported in the city on Tuesday. A small room in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research Centre caught fire in Yerawada locality and a cylinder exploded at a tea outlet “Premacha Chaha” in Manikbaug area of Sinhgad road early morning. According to the fire department officials, no casualty was reported in both incidents. A huge tree fell on the main road in Manikbaug locality at 9 am on Tuesday.
Police raid gambling dens in Mangalwar peth, 55 booked
Pune: The Shivajinagar police on Monday raided six online gambling dens in Mangalwar peth, booked 55 people and recovered materials, including cash worth Rs 4.55 lakh. A team led by senior police inspector Arvind raided the premises. The police have booked the accused under Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, Sections 120 B (conspiracy), 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.
Cleaner of truck that ran over DSP arrested following shoot-out
After a four-hour long manhunt on Tuesday, police arrested one of the suspects involved in the killing of a deputy superintendent of police probing a case of illegal stone mining from Panchgaon's Chilla village, about 45 kilometres from Gurugram. Police indentified the arrested suspect as Ikkar Khan of Panchgaon, the cleaner of truck that ran over DSP Surendra Singh when he signalled them to stop in Nuh district on Tuesday morning.
Haryana CM calls for strict action, orders police posts in areas under mining
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that he has directed to set up police post in mining areas. Varun Singla, superintendent of police, Nuh, said that they have formed teams at all suspected locations where illegal mining takes place. Singla said all the routes connecting to the villages from where suspects try to steal stones are under scanner now. There have been several cases where police have come under attack from mining mafia.
