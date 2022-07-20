Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune MSRTC division issues strict instructions to drivers after MP bus accident
Pune MSRTC division issues strict instructions to drivers after MP bus accident

After MSRTC bus going from Indore to Pune falls off Khalghat Sanjay Setu in Dhar on Monday, its Pune division has sent strict guidelines to staff on safe driving
Rescue operation underway after MSRTC bus going from Indore to Pune falls off Khalghat Sanjay Setu, in Dhar on Monday. After the accident, Pune MSRTC division has sent strict guidelines to its staff on safe driving. (ANI)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 01:05 AM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

After a Maharashtra State Regional Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus fell into the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district on Monday, the Pune MSRTC division has now sent strict guidelines to all its depots and regarding safe driving and a not over speeding during the monsoons.

“It was an unfortunate accident and it is always a risk to drive through the heavy rains and slippery roads during monsoon. We have issued strict guidelines to our drivers as passenger’s safety is of utmost importance. We have asked them to avoid going through the flood areas and whenever found risky to go through the slippery road, the must immediately take a halt and inform concerned official,” said Ramakant Gaikwad, MSRTC Pune divisional controller.

“Out buses are continuously plying tourist destinations like Mahabaleshwar, Kolhapur, Yawatmal and other parts where flood-like situations occurred. We have asked them to halt during emergencies,” he added.

In Monday’s accident, 15 people lost their lives.

Talking about the safety of passengers Mahesh Sarnaik, secretary of state MSRTC bus passenger’s forum said, “It has been noticed that MSRTC drivers over speed or drive rash on long routes, during the night and early morning. We welcome the decision of MSRTC to strictly monitor drivers’ safety and look forward about MSRTC taking necessary steps for safety of passengers,”

