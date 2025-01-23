Menu Explore
Pune police commissionerate to be temporarily shifted to Shivajinagar

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 23, 2025 08:36 AM IST

The existing building near Pune station will be demolished to make way for a green, multi-storey facility equipped with advanced amenities. The state government has sanctioned ₹180 crore for the project

The Pune city police commissionerate is set to partially relocate to Shivajinagar as work on a new state-of-the-art office building is expected to commence soon, officials said on Wednesday.

The new structure will be a six-storey building featuring solar power systems and water recycling facilities, designed to meet future needs. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

With the city’s rapid growth and rising population, the need for a larger, modern police commissionerate building has become pressing. To address this, the existing building near Pune station will be demolished to make way for a green, multi-storey facility equipped with advanced amenities. The state government has sanctioned 180 crore for the project, said officials.

AH Chavriya, additional commissioner of police (administration), said senior officials from the public works department and the police recently reviewed the site.

“Construction is expected to begin within a few days, and the relocation of various departments will be carried out in phases,” Chavriya said.

The new structure will be a six-storey building featuring solar power systems and water recycling facilities, designed to meet future needs. The construction will be carried out in phases to ensure continuity of police operations, with temporary offices being set up at Shivajinagar.

“Key offices, including those of the police commissioner, administrative departments, and the control room, will be temporarily shifted to the Shivajinagar headquarters,” said Chavriya.

The timeline and final design of the project are yet to be finalised, but officials estimate that the new building will take at least two years to complete.

