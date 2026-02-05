Pune: Bund Garden police on Wednesday registered an FIR and detained a suspect in connection with the hit-and-run incident involving political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla’s mother. Pune police detain suspect in hit-and-run case involving Tehseen Poonawalla’s mother

The case has been filed against a 40-year-old production engineer who works at Bharat Forge and is a resident of Manjari. According to the police, he was on his way to pick up his wife, who is a teacher at Huzurpaga School, when the accident occurred at the fuel station near the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when Poonawalla’s mother had stepped out for a drive with the family driver and his executive assistant. While the car was being refuelled, she was standing a short distance away within the petrol pump premises when the suspect’s vehicle allegedly struck her and sped away from the scene.

Police said that based on preliminary findings and technical evidence, the suspect was detained for questioning on Wednesday and his role in the incident was being verified.

“The accused was reversing his car to fill CNG gas. He did not see the victim standing behind and the vehicle hit her. Due to fear of people roughing him up, he fled from the spot. We have issued a notice to him,” said senior police inspector Santosh Pandhare of Bund Garden Police Station.

The case has been registered under sections 281,125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 134(a) of the Motor Vehicle Act.