3 held for stealing phones, planning theft during palkhi in Pune

The Pune police are prepared to ensure the safety and security during the upcoming palki procession, scheduled to arrive in the city on June 12. As part of their extensive patrolling efforts, the police recently received a crucial tip-off about a group of gangs involved in mobile theft. The criminals intended to take advantage of the large crowd during the event. Acting swiftly on the information, the crime branch’s Unit 1 sprang into action. During the patrolling in Sadashiv Peth, the crime branch officials received information about the accused involved in a mobile theft case (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The accused have been identified as Dhanraj Shivaji Kalukhe, Virendrakumar Jagdish Prajapati and Kishor Suresh Kolhe were arrested by the crime branch unit on June 9,said officials.

During the patrolling in Sadashiv Peth, the crime branch officials received information about the accused involved in a mobile theft case, likely to reach the Hatti Ganpati area to sell stolen mobile phones. Acting on the tip-off, police prepared a team and laid a trap and arrested them.

During investigation police seized 14 mobile phones of ₹1,21,000 and a motorcycle worth ₹ 70,000.

Upon searching the suspects, the police discovered a cache of stolen cell phones. The recovered mobile phones were linked to recent theft cases registered in the Vishrambaug, Faraskhana, Samarth, Dattawadi, Bund Garden police stations. Police officials said that a total eight cases of mobile theft have been solved after arresting the accused.

The police interrogated the accused regarding the recovered mobile phones and further investigations into the matter unveiled that the accused planned to carry out the thefts during the palkhi procession.

Stringent measures have been put in place to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain law and order throughout the event, said police officials.