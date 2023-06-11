Home / Cities / Pune News / 3 held for stealing phones, planning theft during palkhi in Pune

3 held for stealing phones, planning theft during palkhi in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 11, 2023 11:46 PM IST

Pune police arrested three people involved in mobile theft ahead of the upcoming palki procession. The police seized 14 mobile phones worth ?1,21,000 and a motorcycle worth ?70,000. The accused had planned to take advantage of the large crowd during the event to carry out more thefts.

The Pune police are prepared to ensure the safety and security during the upcoming palki procession, scheduled to arrive in the city on June 12. As part of their extensive patrolling efforts, the police recently received a crucial tip-off about a group of gangs involved in mobile theft. The criminals intended to take advantage of the large crowd during the event. Acting swiftly on the information, the crime branch’s Unit 1 sprang into action.

During the patrolling in Sadashiv Peth, the crime branch officials received information about the accused involved in a mobile theft case (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
During the patrolling in Sadashiv Peth, the crime branch officials received information about the accused involved in a mobile theft case (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The accused have been identified as Dhanraj Shivaji Kalukhe, Virendrakumar Jagdish Prajapati and Kishor Suresh Kolhe were arrested by the crime branch unit on June 9,said officials.

During the patrolling in Sadashiv Peth, the crime branch officials received information about the accused involved in a mobile theft case, likely to reach the Hatti Ganpati area to sell stolen mobile phones. Acting on the tip-off, police prepared a team and laid a trap and arrested them.

During investigation police seized 14 mobile phones of 1,21,000 and a motorcycle worth 70,000.

Upon searching the suspects, the police discovered a cache of stolen cell phones. The recovered mobile phones were linked to recent theft cases registered in the Vishrambaug, Faraskhana, Samarth, Dattawadi, Bund Garden police stations. Police officials said that a total eight cases of mobile theft have been solved after arresting the accused.

The police interrogated the accused regarding the recovered mobile phones and further investigations into the matter unveiled that the accused planned to carry out the thefts during the palkhi procession.

Stringent measures have been put in place to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain law and order throughout the event, said police officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune police crime branch
pune police crime branch
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out