Pune police form special squads to reign in troublemakers during Holi
PUNE In order to keep troublemakers under control, the Pune police have form special squads at police station level including other departments, during the celebration of Dhulivandan and Holi across the city. The PCMC commissionerate has also formed around ten such squads for taking action against the law breakers.
According the police, the squad will maintain vigil on anti-social elements and ensure that such elements don’t take advantage of the festival and forcefully put colour on those who don’t want to be smeared with colours. Officials will also be patrolling the streets in civil clothes. The police teams will be stationed in sensitive areas as well as slums. Besides, there will be also a police watch at markets, bus stands, main chowks and other crowded places.
CCTV-based surveillance will also be heightened to keep troublemakers under check. The police will also carry out awareness drives on targeting unsuspecting people by throwing colours and water filled balloons as part of precautionary measures to avoid any kind of incident, said officials.
In the aftermath of Covid-19 epidemic, there have been strict restrictions on mass observation of public festivals for the past two years. Holi is being observed on March 17 followed by Dhulivandan on March 18.
Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, “The festival must be observed with all the necessary precautions as there has been no celebration for the past two years due to Covid. The police squads will keep a check on the celebrations and ensure that no untoward incident takes place.”
“ Throwing water balloons can create the possibility of an accident. Some drunkards ride bikes under the guise of celebration. All these things will be taken care of and strict action will be initiated against the unruly elements,” said PCMC commissioner Krishna Prakash.
-
Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.
-
Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case
After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.
-
Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott
The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.
-
Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab
Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.
-
Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police
An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics