Pune Porsche case: Father of accused teenager gets bail 

In a significant development, the Pune district court on Friday granted bail to the juvenile’s father after being booked under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. Even after father has been granted bail in this case, he continues to remain in judicial custody in other cases. (HT PHOTO)

The incident was reported on May 18 in Kalyaninagar, Pune, when a minor drove a Porsche car, under the influence of alcohol. Later the juvenile’s father was arrested for allowing the minor to drive a car under the influence of alcohol, he secured bail on a bond of ₹ 15,000.

The court also granted bail to other personnel including the son of the owner of the Cosie Pub Naman Bhutada, manager Sachin Katkar, assistant manager of Blak Pub Sandeep Sangale, counter manager Jayesh Gaokar, and worker Nitesh Shevani. They were arrested by Pune city Police under sections 3,5,191 (A) of the Motor Vehicle Act and sections 75, 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The father of the accused teenager is in judicial custody in connection with the manipulation of blood samples, while the grandfather is in judicial custody following his arrest for allegedly abducting the family driver to force him to take responsibility for the crime on behalf of his minor grandson.

The accused were granted bail upon hearing arguments from both sides, as confirmed by Special Judge SR Salunkhe.

The Pune Sessions Court had heard the arguments 10 days ago and granted bail on Friday.

Advocate Prashant Patil, who appeared for the accused’s father, said, “My client has been granted bail by the Sessions Court in Pune. It is his duty to abide by the conditions imposed by the Court and shall continue to cooperate with the investigation agency.”

