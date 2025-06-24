Pune Porsche crash: Prosecution seeks trial of teen as adult, JJB verdict on July 15

The prosecution on Monday urged the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) to treat the teenager involved in the Porsche crash case as an adult, citing the “heinous” nature of the crime and the teenager’s awareness of its consequences. The board is expected to deliver its verdict on July 15. The May 19, 2024, crash in Kalyani Nagar claimed the lives of two IT professionals, sparking public outrage and a wider investigation into police handling of the case. (HT FILE)

Final arguments were presented before Principal Magistrate Garima Bagrodia.

Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray argued that the 17-year-old, referred to as Child in Conflict with Law (CCL), was driving under the influence of alcohol and has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPS) Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and Section 467 (forgery) for alleged tampering of blood samples.

“Both offences are punishable by over 10 years and are categorised as heinous under the Juvenile Justice Act. The CCL knows the consequences and must face trial as an adult,” Hiray told the board.

Defence lawyer Prashant Patil opposed the plea, stating that the JJ Act was intended for rehabilitation and reform. He cited a Supreme Court judgment to argue that the charges do not necessarily qualify as ‘heinous’ under the Act. “The board must consider the child’s potential for reform. Trying him as an adult would go against the spirit of juvenile justice,” he said.

The CCL, co-accused Shivani Agarwal, and ACP Ganesh Ingale were present during the hearing. The board has already received a psychological evaluation, deaddiction report, and a probation officer’s report.

