Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
Pune railway station records 600 chain-pulling incidents in 2023-24

ByNadeem Inamdar
Apr 17, 2024 05:04 AM IST

The Central Railways (CR) has issued an advisory which states that the chain must be relied upon for assistance only in cases of emergency, including life-threatening situations

Of the 1,420 chain-pulling incidents recorded by the Pune railway division during the last financial year 2023-24, 600 took place at the Pune Railway Station. The railway division sees a daily average of 200 trains carrying 1.25 lakh passengers, according to railway authorities.

Pulling the alarm chain without a reasonable cause is a criminal act under Section 141 of the Railway Act 1989. (HT PHOTO)
The Central Railways (CR) has issued an advisory which states that the chain must be relied upon for assistance only in cases of emergency, including life-threatening situations. Pulling the alarm chain without a reasonable cause is a criminal act under Section 141 of the Railway Act 1989. The penalty includes imprisonment up to one year or fine of 1,000 or both.

