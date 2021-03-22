IND USA
Pune News
pune news

Pune receives rainfall for second day

Pune: Pune city received rainfall, along with thunderstorms, for the second consecutive day on Monday afternoon
By Namrata Devikar
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:13 PM IST

Pune: Pune city received rainfall, along with thunderstorms, for the second consecutive day on Monday afternoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 5 millimetre rainfall.

Incidents of tree felling and damage to vehicles due to strong winds were reported from certain areas across the city though Pune police noted no damage to life.

On Monday, Pune reported 35.4 degrees Celsius during day and 17.5 degrees Celsius during night.

As per IMD forecast, the weather is likely to continue till March 23. Officials have attributed the rainfall to the weather systems active over the state and Pune city. IMD has forecasted day temperature likely to be 35 degrees Celsius during day and night temperature around 20 degrees Celsius till March 24 along with cloudy weather during the afternoon.

On Monday, the highest maximum temperature reported in Maharashtra was 38.6 degrees Celsius at Chandrapur. The lowest minimum temperature reported to be at 17.5 degrees Celsius at Pune city in the state.

