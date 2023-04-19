Home / Cities / Pune News / At 40 °C, Pune records hottest day of the season

At 40 °C, Pune records hottest day of the season

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Apr 19, 2023 10:19 PM IST

Pune records hottest day of the season with the maximum temperature reaching 40 degrees Celsius in Shivajinagar, as per IMD officials. Night temperature also rises. Possibility of light rainfall in the city in the next 24 hours.

PUNE The city on Wednesday recorded its hottest day of the season, with the maximum temperature rising to 40 degrees Celsius in Shivajinagar, as per India Meteorology Department (IMD) officials.

Overhead cloth put up in Tulshi Baug for protection during summer in Pune. (HT PHOTO)
For the past week, the maximum temperature in the city was normal or below the normal levels. It is mainly because there was a constant impact of wind discontinuity and a low-pressure area formed over Maharashtra. As a result, the city was experiencing cloudy weather. Now, the atmospheric situation has changed, and the temperature is increasing gradually. Apart from the day temperature, there is a significant rise in the night temperature also, said officials.

The night temperature was recorded as 20.4 degrees Celsius in Shivajinagar.

“A low-pressure belt is existing over Madhya Maharashtra; however, it is less impactful. The sky will be mainly clear in the next few days. Also, there is a possibility for light rainfall in Pune city in the next 24 hours,” said Vaishali Shripad, meteorologist, weather forecasting division, IMD, Pune.

In the district, many areas recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius including Shirur (42.7°C), Dhamdhere (42.5°C), Koregaon Park (42.3°C) Wadgaonsheri (41.9°C), Purandar (41.6°C), Chinchwad (41.5°C) and Talegaon (41.2°C).

chinchwad district koregaon park maharashtra maximum temperature meteorologist pune purandar season shirur shivajinagar + 9 more
