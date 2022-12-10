Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune reports night temperature at 8.9 degrees Celsius

Pune reports night temperature at 8.9 degrees Celsius

pune news
Updated on Dec 10, 2022 11:40 PM IST

The night temperature was 2.5 degrees Celsius cooler than normal. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByNamrata Devikar

On Saturday, Pune city reported the lowest minimum temperature in December so far when the mercury dropped to 8.9 degrees Celsius. However, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, cloudy weather and rainfall associated with thunderstorms and lightning are likely in the next few days in Pune.

The night temperature was 2.5 degrees Celsius cooler than normal. The day temperature was 30.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday which was 1.3 degrees warmer than normal.

Anupam Kashaypi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune said that thunderstorms and lightning associated with rainfall are likely in Pune city till December 15.

“This temperature drop was reported as the clouding was minimal. The night temperature is likely to see an increase as partly cloudy conditions will persist till December 15. During this time, the day and night temperature will be pleasant,” said Kashyapi.

Konkan and Goa, Marathwada, Central Maharashtra and Vidarbha are also likely to report rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning from December 11 to December 14, the weather department forecast says.

The highest maximum temperature reported across Maharashtra was reported at 33.8 degrees Celsius at Santacruz, Mumbai. The lowest minimum temperature was reported at 7.5 degrees Celsius at Aurangabad on Saturday.

Saturday, December 10, 2022
