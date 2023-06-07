Pune residents can access digitally signed 7/12 land records now available on Umang App

The Maharashtra Revenue Department’s digitally signed 7/12 land records, which were previously accessible through the Mahabhumi portal, can now be accessed through the Umang mobile application (app) of the central government. The move aims to provide better accessibility to citizens and streamline the process. Ramdas Jagtap, deputy collector of Pune, said, “The Satbara (7/12 extract) Umang mobile app has been available to all since last week. It will now offer digital signatures, making the availability of 7/12 land records simple and hassle-free. This advancement marks a significant digital revolution in the revenue department and the Mahabhumi Project.” The Maharashtra Revenue Department’s digitally signed 7/12 land records can now be accessed through the Umang app. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Earlier, the revenue department had computerised 2.57 crore 7/12 land documents across 44,560 revenue villages in 358 talukas of 35 districts, thus computerising 99% of the land records with each record bearing a digital signature. Citizens were able to obtain the 7/12 sample or namuna from the Mahabhumi portal (https://mahabhumi.gov.in/mahabhumilink) – also launched by the revenue department – with a minimum digital payment of Rs15. As it is, the Mahabhumi portal caters to one lakh registered users who benefit from the diverse range of services it provides. Prior to the launch of the portal, citizens had to rely on Maha e-Seva Kendras etc. and incur costs of Rs25 to Rs30/50 to get photocopies of the digitally signed 7/12 documents.

The introduction of the Umang mobile app will further expand accessibility as the app is available for download on Android devices through the Google Play Store and on Apple devices through the App Store. The Umang app also eliminates the need for physical copies as users can access the digital form of the 7/12 record on their mobile devices and share it electronically with other individuals/offices. The transition not only offers convenience but also significant reduction in paper consumption. Furthermore, the Umang app offers additional functionalities, enabling users to receive funds directly into their Indian bank accounts. It also allows verification of the documents’ accuracy using the unique document identity (id) provided on the 7/12 record.

Currently, an estimated 1 to 1.50 lakh citizens of Maharashtra are utilising digitally signed 7/12 documents daily for their official and legal requirements, which includes account statements and income slips. The popularity of the Mahabhumi portal has resulted in over 5.5 crore downloads and usage of digitally signed records, generating an impressive Rs105.72 crores in revenue for the government, the officials said.