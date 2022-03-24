Pune ring road work to start under PPP model
PUNE As per state government officials, the land acquisition work for the proposed Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) ring road in the city is in a progress and within a month tender for the same will be floated and the first phase would be undertaken on public-private partnership (PPP) model.
Prajakta Tanpure, minister of state for the urban development department, said, “The state government had earmarked Rs1,500 crore for the proposed ring road for Pune city in the financial year 2022-23. The land acquisition work has already started. Within a month, tenders would be floated for the same. It is decided that the first phase of the ring road will be undertaken on a PPP basis.”
MLA Rahul Kul and Jaykumar Gore raised the question over the proposed ring road and its status in the assembly session. While replying to their question Tanpure said, “Proposed ring road would provide access to propose Pune international airport at Purandar, which will help citizens to get access to the airport easily and speedily.”
The 170 km-long Pune ring road will be an eight-lane express highway catering to a vehicle speed of 120 km per hour.
According to the MSRDC, the Pune ring road project will split the city and the highway traffic, and help in the considerable reduction of vehicular pollution. The state administration believes that the mega project is needed to decongest roads by diverting traffic passing through Pune enroute to other areas in Maharashtra.
