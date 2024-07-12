Pune RTO penalises 200 school transport vehicles for flouting norms

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has initiated a special drive against unauthorised school- buses, vans and autos for flouting the rules laid down by the state transport department. RTO inspectors have been instructed to check window bars, footsteps, seating arrangements, first-aid boxes and other safety measures of these school transport vehicles. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As part of this drive, special squads constituted by the RTO have checked more than 500 school transport vehicles in the last six months and taken action against at least 200 such vehicles found violating the norms set by the state transport department.

As per the information shared by the Pune RTO, a total 224 school vans were checked between January 1 and June 30, 2024 of which 100 vans were found violating norms. Similarly, a total 318 school buses were checked during the same period of which 100 school buses were found flouting rules.

Archana Gaikwad, Pune regional transport officer, said, “As schools have started from the month of June, there is a rush of these school transport vehicles all around the city since early morning till evening as per school timings. Many a time however, it is seen that these school vans, autos and buses do not follow rules and safety measures set by the state transport department. Hence, we are conducting this drive and our appeal to parents is to be aware of the vehicles that are transporting their children to and from school.”

Furthermore, they have been asked to check the vehicles' documents, fitness certificates and whether or not there is a mutual agreement between the school and the school transport vehicle operator.