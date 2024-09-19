Pune RTO special drive to check private tourist bus operations

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has launched a special drive to check tourist bus operations ahead of Navratri and Diwali. Special squads will be formed to keep tabs on passenger seating capacity and fares among other things. Actual number of passengers, safety arrangements and whether fares are in accordance with state government instructions will be covered, says official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“All private tourist buses leaving from and returning to Pune from all parts of the state will be checked. Actual number of passengers, safety arrangements and whether fares are in accordance with state government instructions will be covered. Passengers are requested to file complaint if they face any issue,” said a senior RTO official.

“During the festive season when state transport buses are fully booked, we have to depend on private tourist buses and operators hike fares. I often travel to hometown Nagpur and have to pay high ticket fare. Authorities should take steps to check the issue,” said resident Mandar Nadkarni.

Another citizen Shweta Mehta said, “Last week I travelled by a private bus to Latur and paid ₹1,000 for ticket which is double the normal fare. The operators may charge more for the upcoming festival season.”

As per the transport regulations, private buses are allowed to charge 50 per cent more than that of the state transport buses.