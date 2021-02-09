Pune rural and PCMC report less than 50% Covid19 vaccination, bring down district’s overall average
Pune: Owing to the fall in covid19 vaccination percentage in Pune rural and PCMC, the district’s overall covid19 vaccination percentage has gone down to 52%. Both, Pune rural and PCMC have reported less than 50% vaccination for the day. Pune has as of Tuesday vaccinated a total of 49 thousand beneficiaries. The district has till now vaccinated 47184 health care workers (HCW) and 1411 frontline workers (FLW).
The district reported that 2653 beneficiaries got vaccinated out of the targeted 5100 beneficiaries at 51 sites which took the overall percentage to 52% for the district. While PMC reported an overall vaccination 76% with 1208 beneficiaries vaccinated, PCMC reported that 673 beneficiaries or only 42% of the targeted beneficiaries were vaccinated and Pune rural too vaccinated only 41% of the targeted beneficiaries as 772 registered beneficiaries got vaccinated. Not a single incident of Adverse Effects Following Immunization (AEFI) was reported in the district on Tuesday.
A total of 599 FLW’s were vaccinated on Tuesday in the district however the city did not vaccinate any FLW owing to the other universal immunization programs planned for the day, said PMC officials. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has conducted vaccination for FLW’s for only one day as of yet.
