IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune schools, colleges to remain shut till March 14 amid soaring Covid-19 cases
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman to test for Covid-19 infection, in Bhiwandi. (HT FILE)
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman to test for Covid-19 infection, in Bhiwandi. (HT FILE)
pune news

Pune schools, colleges to remain shut till March 14 amid soaring Covid-19 cases

The announcement comes a day after the lockdown in Maharashtra’s Amravati district was extended for another week till March 8.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:41 PM IST

Authorities in Maharashtra’s Pune have extended the closure of schools and colleges till March 14 in wake of the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the city. District mayor Murlidhar Mohol also said people will not be allowed to be out on the streets between 11pm to 6am in Pune, ANI reported on Sunday.

The announcement comes a day after the lockdown in Maharashtra’s Amravati district was extended for another week till March 8. All shops, establishments, schools and colleges are closed in the district and only essential services are permitted to operate.

Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here

“There won’t be any restrictions on the shop timings. Shops can remain open provided that they follow the Covid-19 protocol and restaurants/hotels timings will not change,” Saurabh Rao, Pune's divisional commissioner, had earlier told HT.

The Pune district reported 1,484 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths on Saturday, according to the state health department. This takes the district’s tally to 408,000 out of which 386,000 have recovered while 8,105 fatalities have been recorded.

An upsurge in cases in Maharashtra has forced several districts including Akola, Akot and Murjitapur, to go under a lockdown again. The resurgence was first reported from the Vidarbha region— Amravati, Yavatmal districts to be particular. But on Wednesday, Mumbai, which is far away from the Vidarbha districts of eastern Maharashtra, reported four-digit daily infections (1,167) — the highest since November 2020.

Several states have mandated people coming from Maharashtra and Kerala to carry negative Covid-19 reports. This comes as two states have been contributing most to the nation’s daily coronavirus caseload. Of the 16, 752 cases reported between Saturday and Sunday morning, 8,623 were from Maharashtra while Kerala recorded an increase of 3,792 cases.

As the state’s trajectory witnesses a steady upward trend, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed senior officials to take strict action against people or organisations who are found flouting Covid-19 guidelines. He also told municipalities in the state to spray disinfectant at public places regularly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19
Close
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman to test for Covid-19 infection, in Bhiwandi. (HT FILE)
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman to test for Covid-19 infection, in Bhiwandi. (HT FILE)
pune news

Pune schools, colleges to remain shut till March 14 amid soaring Covid-19 cases

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:41 PM IST
The announcement comes a day after the lockdown in Maharashtra’s Amravati district was extended for another week till March 8.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

NCL research fellow’s body found, throat slit in Pune

By Yogesh Joshi and Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:06 AM IST
The police have recovered body of a research fellow at the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) located at Pashan in Pune
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Large blaze destroys vehicles seized by Deccan police station

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:01 AM IST
As many as five two-wheelers seized by the local police during various operations and kept in the compound of the Deccan traffic division at Jangli Maharaj (JM) road were gutted in a major fire incident that took place on Saturday afternoon
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Despite Bhama Askhed completion, tankers in full swing in eastern Pune

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:01 AM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received additional water from Bhama Askhed dam for the eastern parts of the city but the overall tanker numbers are the same
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune sessions court rejects anticipatory bail application of Wadgaon Maval JMFC in bribery case

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Additional Sessions Judge SR Navandar has rejected the bail application of Wadgaon Maval Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Archana Jatkar filed under Section 438 of CrPC in connection with a case lodged against her at Dehu road police station by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) under sections 7A and 12 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Grocery store owner booked for duplicating masala

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:00 AM IST
The Sinhagad police have booked a grocery store for selling fake spices in the name of Suhana Masala company
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Software engineer on a plogging mission to clean Pune

By Prachi Bari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Vivek Gurav, a 25-year-old software engineer has taken it upon himself to clean the city through plogging initiatives
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

IISER to train Science, Maths teachers from four states

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:00 AM IST
After the success of training around 50,000 teachers from across Maharashtra in subjects like Science and Mathematics, the Indrani Balan Science Activity Centre (SAC) at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune is now planning to expand its program to four more states this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Fuel prices rise again after a three-day interval in Pune

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:59 PM IST
After three days of staying constant, the fuel prices in the city moved upward once again with regular petrol touching 97
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Curtain Call: I didn’t mind being “shameless” to sit near my guru

By Nipun Dharmadhikari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:02 PM IST
Pune: So, I became a student of Dubeyji in his 10-day workshop
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the post-Covid unlocking phase, the hotel, restaurant, café (HoReCa) industry in Pune city, which had been impacted adversely, is back with a bang, and showing tremendous innovation (SHUTTERSTOCK (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))
In the post-Covid unlocking phase, the hotel, restaurant, café (HoReCa) industry in Pune city, which had been impacted adversely, is back with a bang, and showing tremendous innovation (SHUTTERSTOCK (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))
pune news

Startup Mantra: F&B startups keep the orders coming

By Salil Urunkar
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:42 PM IST
In the post-Covid unlocking phase, the hotel, restaurant, café (HoReCa) industry in the city, which had been impacted adversely, is back with a bang, and showing tremendous innovation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Standing committee approves 246 cr for ward-level works

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:50 PM IST
The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved Rs246 crore for ward-level works
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pigeon feeding raises health concerns amidst bird flu cases

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:50 PM IST
In the wake of isolated cases of bird flu, serious questions are being raised over Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) inability to take action against those feeding pigeons
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Lawyer moves court to register criminal case in death of woman linked to politician

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:49 PM IST
An advocate in Pune has filed a private complaint with the Pune Cantonment Court, seeking to register a criminal case in connection with the death of a woman who died by suicide on February 7
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Six youth nabbed; 12 juveniles detained for spreading terror in Nana peth

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:49 PM IST
The Pune crime branch has arrested six youths and detained 12 juveniles in a conflict in law in connection with a murderous bid on the life of a youth in Nana peth on Feb 21, 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac