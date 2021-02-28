Pune schools, colleges to remain shut till March 14 amid soaring Covid-19 cases
Authorities in Maharashtra’s Pune have extended the closure of schools and colleges till March 14 in wake of the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the city. District mayor Murlidhar Mohol also said people will not be allowed to be out on the streets between 11pm to 6am in Pune, ANI reported on Sunday.
The announcement comes a day after the lockdown in Maharashtra’s Amravati district was extended for another week till March 8. All shops, establishments, schools and colleges are closed in the district and only essential services are permitted to operate.
Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here
“There won’t be any restrictions on the shop timings. Shops can remain open provided that they follow the Covid-19 protocol and restaurants/hotels timings will not change,” Saurabh Rao, Pune's divisional commissioner, had earlier told HT.
The Pune district reported 1,484 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths on Saturday, according to the state health department. This takes the district’s tally to 408,000 out of which 386,000 have recovered while 8,105 fatalities have been recorded.
An upsurge in cases in Maharashtra has forced several districts including Akola, Akot and Murjitapur, to go under a lockdown again. The resurgence was first reported from the Vidarbha region— Amravati, Yavatmal districts to be particular. But on Wednesday, Mumbai, which is far away from the Vidarbha districts of eastern Maharashtra, reported four-digit daily infections (1,167) — the highest since November 2020.
Several states have mandated people coming from Maharashtra and Kerala to carry negative Covid-19 reports. This comes as two states have been contributing most to the nation’s daily coronavirus caseload. Of the 16, 752 cases reported between Saturday and Sunday morning, 8,623 were from Maharashtra while Kerala recorded an increase of 3,792 cases.
As the state’s trajectory witnesses a steady upward trend, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed senior officials to take strict action against people or organisations who are found flouting Covid-19 guidelines. He also told municipalities in the state to spray disinfectant at public places regularly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune schools, colleges to remain shut till March 14 amid soaring Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCL research fellow’s body found, throat slit in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Large blaze destroys vehicles seized by Deccan police station
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Despite Bhama Askhed completion, tankers in full swing in eastern Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune sessions court rejects anticipatory bail application of Wadgaon Maval JMFC in bribery case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grocery store owner booked for duplicating masala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Software engineer on a plogging mission to clean Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IISER to train Science, Maths teachers from four states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel prices rise again after a three-day interval in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Curtain Call: I didn’t mind being “shameless” to sit near my guru
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Startup Mantra: F&B startups keep the orders coming
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Standing committee approves ₹246 cr for ward-level works
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pigeon feeding raises health concerns amidst bird flu cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lawyer moves court to register criminal case in death of woman linked to politician
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six youth nabbed; 12 juveniles detained for spreading terror in Nana peth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox