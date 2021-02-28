LIVE: Brazil records over 61,000 new Covid-19 cases; 1,386 deaths

India's tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 11,079,979 after the Union health ministry on Saturday said that the country had logged 16,488 new infections in the preceding 24 hours. From March 1, India will commence phase 2 of its Covid-19 vaccination drive, with those above 60 and those above 45 with co-morbidities eligible for vaccine shots. The world's largest drive against the pandemic began here on January 16, with healthcare workers and frontline workers being inoculated against the viral disease.

The United States, whose infection tally and related death toll are both highest globally, has approved a third vaccine against the disease. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Saturday cleared Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two. The two vaccines that were cleared earlier and are currently in use are by Pfizer-BioNTech SE and Moderna. According to John Hopkins University, the US has an infection tally of over 28.5 million with a related death toll of nearly 512,000.