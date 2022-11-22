Pune shivers at 8.8 °C, second coldest November since 2011

On Monday, night temperature further dropped to 8.8 degrees Celsius from 9.7 degrees Celsius Sunday night, making it 5.5 degrees Celsius cooler than normal night temperature, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This is the second coldest that Pune has ever been in the month of November since the year 2011. The coldest that Pune has ever been in the month of November since the year 2011 was in 2012 when the city shivered at 7.9 degrees Celsius.

However, other areas in Pune reported higher night temperature on Sunday with Lohegaon reporting 12.2 degrees Celsius, Chinchwad 15.2 degrees Celsius, Lavale 15.6 degrees Celsius, and Magarpatta 15.5 degrees Celsius. Only Pashan reported a night temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which was cooler.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said that the night temperature dropped to less than 10 degrees Celsius in many parts of Maharashtra. “On Monday, Jalgaon again reported the lowest minimum temperature in Maharashtra at 8.2 degrees Celsius. Whereas Mahabaleshwar reported a night temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius, making Pune city cooler than the popular hill station,” said Kashyapi.

He said that the depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to move towards the northwest till Monday evening and then towards the west-northwest, maintaining the intensity of the depression till midnight.

“Due to this system, there is a slow wind movement in the state of Maharashtra. This may result in gradual increase in moisture incursion for Pune and Maharashtra which may result in a bit of clouding from time to time. From Monday evening, night temperature will slowly increase for a couple of days,” Kashyapi said.