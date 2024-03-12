 Pune sizzles at 37.3 degrees, temperature likely to rise further - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Pune sizzles at 37.3 degrees, temperature likely to rise further

Pune sizzles at 37.3 degrees, temperature likely to rise further

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Mar 13, 2024 06:02 AM IST

Pune experiences a sharp rise in temperature with Shivajinagar hitting 37.3°C, likely to reach 37-38°C in the next days due to clear skies and warm winds from the Bay of Bengal.

Pune on Tuesday witnessed a sharp rise in mercury, as Shivajinagar recorded the season’s highest maximum temperature at 37.3 degrees Celsius. Clear skies during the day are propelling the temperatures to above-normal levels and as per the forecasts, the city is likely to experience temperatures in the range of 37-38 degrees in the next three days.

On Friday, March 8, Shivajinagar recorded a temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius. However, in just four days, the maximum temperature rose by nearly three degrees Celsius. (HT PHOTO)
On Friday, March 8, Shivajinagar recorded a temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius. However, in just four days, the maximum temperature rose by nearly three degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) data revealed that for the last 4-5 days, Pune city has been experiencing an increasing trend in both minimum and maximum levels.

On Friday, March 8, Shivajinagar recorded a temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius. However, in just four days, the maximum temperature rose by nearly three degrees Celsius. On March 12, the maximum temperature was above 2.1 degrees compared to a normal level. At the same time, the minimum temperature was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius.

Apart from Shivajinagar, other areas in Pune district also recorded a higher temperature. In Lavale, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40.1 degrees Celsius. While the rest of the areas have temperatures around 37 degrees Celsius.

While the maximum temperature was recorded as the first-highest temperature in the city for this summer season, the minimum temperature was recorded as the lowest in the state on Tuesday.

Minimum temperature

The IMD informed that the maximum temperature has increased more than twice as compared to the minimum temperature. At present, Pune city and surrounding areas are experiencing clear skies. Therefore, warmer winds flowing from the Bay of Bengal are having a strong impact on the state. The winds also bring moisture to the state, resulting in to increase in the humidity. As a result, both day and night temperatures are surging in the city, said Anupam Kadhyapi, Head of the weather and forecasting division, at IMD Pune.

