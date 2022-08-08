Pune students reluctant to take admission in FYJC round 1
As round one ended on Saturday, a total of 42,690 students were allotted admission to first year of junior college, out of which 24,700 students were allotted the college of first preference. Many students who were allotted admission to college of their first, second and third preference have still not completed the process and are waiting for consecutive rounds.
Director of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), Pune has declared its schedule for round 2 which started on Sunday, the merit list for which will be declared on August 12.
As per the education department, in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad divisions, a total of 1,02,855 students have registered for admissions out of which 42,690 students were allotted colleges in round one for available 85,210 seats and 31,726 students have taken admissions.
“Students hope to get admitted to a better college and also the cut-offs have reduced this year so maybe they expect to get better college in the next round,” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune, who is also the incharge of the admission process.
Students have to fill the part 2 form where students need to give college preferences as per their requirements and accordingly allotment is done by the education department. In round one, it was found that a total of 16,693 students did ‘not report’ to the admission desk in the colleges for allotment given to them under preferences 1 to 10. In this, 4,427 were allotted a college of their first preference, for the second preference 3,677 and third preference 2,390 students.
From this year, students who do not take admission in the first round or for some reason cancel the process will not have to wait till three regular rounds and can apply for the same now.
Every year when the regular rounds of the admission process start, initially in three rounds the colleges are allotted to students as per their marks and the cut-off lists of the junior colleges. While any student who does not take admission in the first round or cancels the admission needs to wait till all the three regular rounds are completed. After which that student is given a chance to take admission directly in the fourth special round of admission.
Minor girl repeatedly raped by neighbour, accused held in Pune
A 15-year-old girl was repeatedly raped by her neighbour in Gultekdi area. A case related to the incident was registered on Saturday. As per the complaint filed by the girl's father at Swargate police station, on February 19, the victim participated in a play organised in her school on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti. When she returned home and was changing clothes, the accused allegedly entered her home and threatened and raped her.
Pune to Howrah train cancelled till August 13
The Pune railway division has cancelled the Pune Howrah Express train from Monday, August 8 to Saturday, August 13 due to the technical work of yard modification to be carried out in the Kanhan yard of Nagpur division of the southeast central railway. It has been decided to cancel or terminate these trains starting from Pune or other stations. Another train, Pune to Bilaspur Express (train number 12850), has been cancelled as well.
BJP working on Plan B in Maha: Lure Congress, NCP dissidents
Mumbai: With uncertainty over the Supreme Court verdict and hard bargaining by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the power-sharing deal in cabinet, the Bharatiya Janata Party is quietly working on Plan B to retain power in the state. The Eknath Shinde- Devendra Fadnavis government has the support of 164 MLAs in the assembly, apart from speaker Rahul Narwekar, who belongs to the BJP.
Asiatic lions to soon get a new home at Katraj Zoo
The Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre, Katraj, will soon have an enclosure ready to house two Asiatic lions, Tejas and Subhi. The enclosure is being constructed since last year and will be ready in two months, said officials. “The lions will now have their own enclosure, for they have been sharing space with white tigers and the Royal Bengal tigers,” said zoo director, Rajkumar Jadhav.
Annoyed by neighbour’s parrot, senior citizen files complaint with Pune police
The constant screeching and squawking of a parrot has forced a 72-year-old man in Pune to file a police complaint, an official said on Sunday Suresh Shinde filed a complaint with Khadki police station on August 5 against his neighbour Akbar Amjad Khan as the latter's parrot would constantly screech and squawk, which was allegedly disturbing the senior citizen, the official said.
