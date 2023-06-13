Pune students shine in MHT CET exams 2023

The Pune division has come out tops in the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2023 results announced Monday. Out of a total 28 students who secured 100 percentile in the MHT CET 2023, the maximum number of students (seven) are from Pune. What’s more, 13 out of the 28 toppers are girls. According to the information shared by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, 14 out of the 28 toppers had opted for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) whereas the remaining 14 had opted for Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A senior official from the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell on condition of anonymity said, “The list of 28 toppers includes Tanish Chudiwal, Apurva Mahajan, Krishna Kabra, Aboli Malshikare, Mrinmayi Bhalerao, Sejal Rathi and Arya Tupe from Pune. Five students from Mumbai and three students from Thane are included in the list. Among the students who got 100 percentile, 24 are from the open group. While Tanmayi Sangewar and Manomay Pawar are the toppers in the OBC group and Vedant Pandey is second in this group.”

One of the toppers from Pune, Arya Tupe, said, “I have studied really hard for this entrance exam and wanted to take admission in a prominent engineering college. The exam was tough this year but as I was well prepared, I managed to score good marks and get to the top in the results.”

According to the information shared by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, 14 out of the 28 toppers had opted for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) whereas the remaining 14 had opted for Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB). A total of 6,36,089 students had registered for the MHT CET examination this year. Of these, 3,03,048 students had opted for PCM out of which 2,77,403 students appeared for the exam between May 9 and 13. Whereas 3,33,041 candidates had opted for PCB out of which 3,13,732 candidates appeared for the exam conducted between May 15 and 20. The MHT-CET exam is mandatory for admission to engineering, pharmacology and agriculture courses.