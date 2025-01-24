Pune to get COP-24 patrolling system by mid-February

In a bid to strengthen law enforcement, improve visible policing and reduce street crime, the Pune police department will implement the new Constable On Patrolling 24-hour (COP-24) system by mid-February. The COP-24 system will be centrally managed by the crime branch department, allowing for more coordinated and efficient deployment of police personnel across the city. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“The system is designed to enhance the city’s policing capabilities and cut down response time for emergency calls made to the 112-helpline number,” said Amitesh Kumar, Pune police commissioner.

Pune city police response time to the helpline number is seven minutes. “By using this new advanced patrolling system, we are planning to reduce the response time below five minutes,” said Kumar.

The COP-24 system will be centrally managed by the crime branch department, allowing for more coordinated and efficient deployment of police personnel across the city. The new system will leverage technology, data and real-time monitoring to improve the overall safety of residents, especially in high-crime areas.

Kumar said, “Existing beat marshals at the police stations will be replaced by central crime branch and control room monitored motorcycle and van-based patrolling across the city. These vans will be deployed at prominent, visible spots at given timings.’’

Kumar said the new system is equipped with 39 CR mobile vans and 125 motorcycles. Out of 125 motorcycles, almost 60 will work as a respondent to Dial 112 calls and the remaining will be available for other purposes.

“We have already started intensive training for COP-24 and soon beat marshals will be replaced to have a quick, fastest and better response mechanism,” said Kumar.

The major difference between the current patrolling system and the new COP-24 new patrolling system is that the old system is currently managed at the police station level. As a result during the VIP movements, there are chances of withdrawal of patrolling, but in this news system, patrolling will be done for 24 hours. Patrolling will not be withdrawn unless and until extreme emergency situations.

Police also can access data on the occurrence of crime in a particular locality on a given day and accordingly finalise location and timing of the patrolling van.

Shailesh Balkawade, additional commissioner of police (crime), said, “Under the initiative, patrolling will be done on crime and hot spot data basis. We are doing hot spot mapping, mapping of crime based on occurrence, time, and place will be made in the system. By using this data advanced patrolling will be done under the new initiative.’’

According to Balkawade, each police station will have one CR van which will be stationed at a given location during a given time to improve police response. These vans will be monitored on a GPS system by the central system.