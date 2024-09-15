Pune to get two Vande Bharat trains: Mohol

The city will get Vande Bharat Express trains on two routes--Pune-Hubli and Pune-Kolhapur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off Pune’s first Vande Bharat Express on Pune-Hubli route on Monday. These trains will not only benefit Pune but also strengthen connectivity across western Maharashtra, including Satara, Miraj, Sangli, and Kolhapur. It will also provide a boost to the economy, says Mohol. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Muralidhar Mohol, Union Minister for Cooperation and Civil Aviation, will remain present at the Pune station during the event, a press release from his office stated.

“These trains will not only benefit Pune but also strengthen connectivity across western Maharashtra, including Satara, Miraj, Sangli, and Kolhapur. It will also provide a boost to the economy,” said Mohol.

The government is committed to Maharashtra’s development, with ongoing railway projects worth ₹81,580 crore in the state.

“Additionally, this year’s central budget has allocated ₹15,940 crore for railway projects in Maharashtra. A total of 132 railway stations in the state are being upgraded to international standards, and eight Vande Bharat trains are now operating across Maharashtra,” added Mohol.