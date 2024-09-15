Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune to get two Vande Bharat trains: Mohol

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 15, 2024 07:28 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off Pune’s first Vande Bharat Express on Pune-Hubli route on Monday

The city will get Vande Bharat Express trains on two routes--Pune-Hubli and Pune-Kolhapur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off Pune’s first Vande Bharat Express on Pune-Hubli route on Monday.

These trains will not only benefit Pune but also strengthen connectivity across western Maharashtra, including Satara, Miraj, Sangli, and Kolhapur. It will also provide a boost to the economy, says Mohol. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
These trains will not only benefit Pune but also strengthen connectivity across western Maharashtra, including Satara, Miraj, Sangli, and Kolhapur. It will also provide a boost to the economy, says Mohol. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Muralidhar Mohol, Union Minister for Cooperation and Civil Aviation, will remain present at the Pune station during the event, a press release from his office stated.

“These trains will not only benefit Pune but also strengthen connectivity across western Maharashtra, including Satara, Miraj, Sangli, and Kolhapur. It will also provide a boost to the economy,” said Mohol.

The government is committed to Maharashtra’s development, with ongoing railway projects worth 81,580 crore in the state.

“Additionally, this year’s central budget has allocated 15,940 crore for railway projects in Maharashtra. A total of 132 railway stations in the state are being upgraded to international standards, and eight Vande Bharat trains are now operating across Maharashtra,” added Mohol.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On