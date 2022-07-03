Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune tops the chart for chikungunya cases in state
Pune tops the chart for chikungunya cases in state

PUNE Pune district has reported 112 cases of chikungunya by June end, as per the state epidemiology department
Pune district has reported 112 cases of chikungunya by June end, as per the state epidemiology department. The district has reported maximum cases in the state.
Pune district has reported 112 cases of chikungunya by June end, as per the state epidemiology department. The district has reported maximum cases in the state. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Jul 03, 2022 11:23 PM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

PUNE Pune district has reported 112 cases of chikungunya by June end, as per the state epidemiology department. The district has reported maximum cases in the state.

Pune is followed by Kolhapur with 52 cases, Satara with 24 cases, Sangli with 17 cases, Thane, Akola and Solapur have reported 12 cases each, Palghar with 10 cases, and Yavatmal with 6 cases of chikungunya, Nashik 5 cases.

Meanwhile, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits reported 73 cases by June end.

Chikungunya virus is primarily transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito, mainly Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant chief of health department at PMC, said that there are 11 cases reported in June.

“There are 72 cases reported this year in PMC limits of chikungunya. We have started checked housing societies and commercial complex for breeding spots. Fumigation has already started ahead of monsoon season,” said Dr Wavare.

Maharashtra so far has reported 450 cases of chikungunya. Last year during the same time, the state reported 342 cases.

According to the PMC health department, 11 cases of chikungunya were reported in June alone. The maximum number of cases tested positive for Chikungunya was 33 reported in April. Last year, till September end, 180 confirmed cases of chikungunya were reported within PMC limits.

