Pune tops the chart for chikungunya cases in state
PUNE Pune district has reported 112 cases of chikungunya by June end, as per the state epidemiology department. The district has reported maximum cases in the state.
Pune is followed by Kolhapur with 52 cases, Satara with 24 cases, Sangli with 17 cases, Thane, Akola and Solapur have reported 12 cases each, Palghar with 10 cases, and Yavatmal with 6 cases of chikungunya, Nashik 5 cases.
Meanwhile, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits reported 73 cases by June end.
Chikungunya virus is primarily transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito, mainly Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus.
Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant chief of health department at PMC, said that there are 11 cases reported in June.
“There are 72 cases reported this year in PMC limits of chikungunya. We have started checked housing societies and commercial complex for breeding spots. Fumigation has already started ahead of monsoon season,” said Dr Wavare.
Maharashtra so far has reported 450 cases of chikungunya. Last year during the same time, the state reported 342 cases.
According to the PMC health department, 11 cases of chikungunya were reported in June alone. The maximum number of cases tested positive for Chikungunya was 33 reported in April. Last year, till September end, 180 confirmed cases of chikungunya were reported within PMC limits.
-
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
-
Bengal guv seeks clarifications on bill to make Mamata chancellor of varsities
The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the state’s legislative assembly on June 13 and sent to Raj Bhawan for the mandatory governor’s assent.
-
Forest dept investigates complaint of fresh encroachments in Southern Ridge
In the complaint, Akash Vashishtha, who is an environmental activist and lawyer, said fresh constructions are being undertaken at these two locations, for which trees are being felled. The ecology of the southern ridge is deteriorating due to these encroachments, states the complaint.
-
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
-
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics